$51.10 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $51.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Altimmune reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,212.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $205.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $459.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $456.37 million, with estimates ranging from $314.70 million to $600.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 1,461,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

