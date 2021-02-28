Connolly Sarah T. Takes $943,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.