Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys Shares of 1,181 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 51,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

