-$0.13 EPS Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

ARPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 700,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

