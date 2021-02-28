Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $30.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,036.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,717.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

