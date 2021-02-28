Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $249.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

