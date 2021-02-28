Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,445 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 26,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,446,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $179,429,000 after buying an additional 562,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.