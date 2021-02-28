$259.44 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce sales of $259.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.23 million and the lowest is $244.00 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $375.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 440,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,310. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

