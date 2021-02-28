$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,604,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 1,385,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,714. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

