Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 943 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

APD traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.62. 1,279,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

