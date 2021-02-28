Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 475 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 204,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,301,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

