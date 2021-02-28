Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.89. 3,755,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,595. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

