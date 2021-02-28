Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

SRTS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,515,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

