Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.96 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be bought for about $2,499.06 or 0.05760722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market cap of $35.44 million and $38.96 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00719997 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00038693 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

BOT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

