Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 212,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,130. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

