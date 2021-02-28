Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 345,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $450.08 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.96. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

