Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Power.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 186,910 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 2,307,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,878. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $256.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

