McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $250.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

