Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $216.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

