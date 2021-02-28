Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 1,299 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Tower by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,358,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average is $234.41. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

