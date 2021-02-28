Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.67. 3,113,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,312. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

