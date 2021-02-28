Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $205.96 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

