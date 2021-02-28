Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.05 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.58.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. 2,467,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.