Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $53.80 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

