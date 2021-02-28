PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.27-2.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 1,636,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

