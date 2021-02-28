Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and $187,363.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00244451 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00091029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

