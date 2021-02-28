Wayne M. Hewett Purchases 625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

