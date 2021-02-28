Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Glaukos updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GKOS stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $98.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

