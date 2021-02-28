Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.