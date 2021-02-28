Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Masimo by 304.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $250.73 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

