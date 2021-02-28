Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,661 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.17% of The Timken worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 5.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 7.1% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter valued at $747,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.