Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $19.27 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Tesla by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $675.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $823.42 and its 200-day moving average is $570.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

