Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $823.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.13. The firm has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

