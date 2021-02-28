Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79.

