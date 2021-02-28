Roth Capital Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $75.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.76.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,230.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after acquiring an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.