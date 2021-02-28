2,001 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $123.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

