Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $282,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $216.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

