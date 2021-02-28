UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $332.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

