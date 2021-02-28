ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $66.97 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

