Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Shares of SRCL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.