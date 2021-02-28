Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Shares of SRCL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Earnings History for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.