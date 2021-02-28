Raymond James Raises Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $40.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

