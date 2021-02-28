SmartMesh Achieves Market Cap of $6.37 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $69,221.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00698431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037975 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

