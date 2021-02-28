Bessemer Group Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $470.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

