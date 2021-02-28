Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,201 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

