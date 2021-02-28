Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 24.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

