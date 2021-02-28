4,008 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

