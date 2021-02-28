STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,145 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 746.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 25.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $4,879,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

