Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $191,000 Stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Global Strategic Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.82 on Friday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

