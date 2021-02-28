Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up approximately 5.8% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after buying an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.