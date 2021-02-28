Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 168.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

